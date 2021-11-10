Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759,140 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.