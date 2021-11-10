Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.