Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $420,000 in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,506,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VACC opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Vaccitech plc has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaccitech plc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vaccitech Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

