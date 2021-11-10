Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,040 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 182,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 121,563.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 65.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 465,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 193.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.