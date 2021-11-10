Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 26.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.