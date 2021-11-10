Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $43.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.04.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

BEP stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. 5,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,722. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

