Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) COO Michael W. Mccurdy Sells 3,000 Shares

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,147. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

