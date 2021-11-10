Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) COO Michael W. Mccurdy Sells 3,000 Shares

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,147. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
