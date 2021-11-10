BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE:BRP opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 194.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

