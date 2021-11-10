BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Shares of BRP opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.70 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 729.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of BRP Group worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

