BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Issues Earnings Results

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 16,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,005. The company has a market capitalization of $365.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

