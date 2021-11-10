Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.