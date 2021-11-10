BTIG Research Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to Neutral

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

