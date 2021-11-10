BTIG Research Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to Neutral

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.
NYSE MFA opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.