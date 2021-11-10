BTMX Price Reaches $0.46 (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00054507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00219979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00092128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

