Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

