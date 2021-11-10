Burger Swap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.67 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $71.09 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $4.16 or 0.00006112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00054507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00219979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00092128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,642 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,642 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

