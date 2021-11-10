Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

