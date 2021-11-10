Byrna Technologies (BYRN) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -120.69 Byrna Technologies Competitors $662.93 million $10.39 million 22.55

Byrna Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.27, indicating that their average stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -1.66% 0.14% -2.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies Competitors 69 510 743 12 2.52

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Byrna Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Byrna Technologies peers beat Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.