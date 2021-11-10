Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0004

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $75.06 million and approximately $101,369.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00408324 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.