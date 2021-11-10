ByteNext (BNU) Market Capitalization Tops $2.40 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $2.40 million and $9,829.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00072768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,631.80 or 1.00630239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.91 or 0.07087219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020113 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.