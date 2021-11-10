California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

