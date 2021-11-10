California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.67.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

