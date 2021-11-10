California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.