California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,609 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

