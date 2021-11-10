California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,975 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of LivaNova worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $5,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $857,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LivaNova by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

LIVN stock opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

