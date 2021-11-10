Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Director Keith Orford Sells 51,810 Shares of Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.