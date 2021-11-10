Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:CALX opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. Calix has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,929 shares of company stock worth $12,902,265. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

