Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $8.73

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.22. Canaan shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 29,549 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 52.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Canaan by 42.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

