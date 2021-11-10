Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of CF stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$16.02. 162,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,144. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$7.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

