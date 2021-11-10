Canaccord Genuity Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$225.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

TSE KXS opened at C$208.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$194.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$169.27. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$210.63. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9,920.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total value of C$738,763.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,448.49. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Insiders have sold a total of 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110 over the last 90 days.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.