Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $50.39 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 7.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.