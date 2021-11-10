Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.33.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$62.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 108.80. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.82.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

