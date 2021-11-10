Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$70.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.33.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$62.67 on Monday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

