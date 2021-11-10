Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $502.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.03 and a 200 day moving average of $467.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $292.26 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,508. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

