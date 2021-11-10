Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $316,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $541.77 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $549.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $16,216,875. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.