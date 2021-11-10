Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $728,000 in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $211,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

