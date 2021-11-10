Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $276,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after buying an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $383.45 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.06 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.62 and a 200-day moving average of $389.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.21.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

