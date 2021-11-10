Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

