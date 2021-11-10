Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 77,905 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,905 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth $43,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

