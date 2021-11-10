Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.25 and a beta of 0.82. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $55.42 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.