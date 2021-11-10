Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 403.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.19 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.