Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866,031 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.8% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $951,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 7,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 600,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,040 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.19 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

