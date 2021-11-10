Capital One Financial Comments on Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $8.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPE. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.