Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.18 Billion

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post $44.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.92 billion to $44.32 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $41.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $172.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 31,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

