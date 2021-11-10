Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

CAH stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

