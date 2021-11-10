Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 5008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.
The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.72.
About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
