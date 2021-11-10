Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 5008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.72.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

