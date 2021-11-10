Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 18,184 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,184 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $1,647,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

