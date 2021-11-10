CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of MTBCP stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $31.10.
About CareCloud
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.