CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 263.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,771 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of CareDx worth $45,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx by 62,172.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 43.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,855 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,169,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $31,866,000.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $1,961,390. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

