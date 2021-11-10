CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 590,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,988. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

