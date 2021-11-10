CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

CARG stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. 3,991,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,773. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,778 shares of company stock worth $20,495,975 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

